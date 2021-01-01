Alvin Kamara tests positive for COVID-19, Saints awaiting re-test result

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Kamara did not practice today and is going on the COVID-19 reserve list, but there is apparently still some hope that the test was a false positive.

Kamara has had no symptoms, feels fine and is awaiting a re-test that could either confirm he has COVID-19 or find that the initial test was a false positive.

If Kamara is positive he would be unavailable for Sunday’s season finale and possibly for the Saints’ first playoff game as well. The Saints have clinched the NFC South and are still in contention for a first-round playoff bye.

Without Kamara, the Saints would turn to backup running back Latavius Murray, who has a track record of playing well in relief of Kamara.

Kamara is coming off a Christmas Day in which he tied the all-time NFL record by scoring six touchdowns in one game.