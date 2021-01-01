Bengals expect to have Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins Sunday

Getty Images

The Bengals expect to have all their wide receivers on hand as they attempt to play spoiler against the Ravens.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that he expects to have Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins in the lineup. Both players have been limited participants in practice this week.

Boyd did not play in Week 16 due to a concussion he suffered in Cincinnati’s Week 15 win over the Steelers. Higgins had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Texans, but has been slowed by a hamstring injury this week.

Cornerback William Jackson is also dealing with a concussion. Taylor said he has not been cleared to return at this point.