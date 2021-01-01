Bill Belichick: Too early to talk about Julian Edelman for next season

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed something at his Friday press conference that a lot of people probably took for granted.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman will not be returning for the team’s Week 17 game against the Jets. He has been on injured reserve due to his knee since the start of November and was designated to return a couple of weeks ago, but Belichick said the veteran wideout won’t be activated.

Belichick also said Edelman, who had 21 catches for 315 yards, did not have a setback.

“I wouldn’t say that, no. I would just say he wasn’t ready to play and won’t be ready to play,” Belichick said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI.

Edelman is signed for next season, but Belichick said it’s too early to talk about whether he’ll be back with the Patriots for a 13th season.