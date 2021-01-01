Bills activate John Brown from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bills have wide receiver John Brown back on the 53-man roster.

Brown missed four games with an ankle injury and then missed the team’s Monday night win over the Patriots after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Brown was on the list as a close contact of running back T.J. Yeldon and he’s now been cleared to return.

The Bills announced Brown’s activation on Friday. He will be able to play against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Bills will wrap up the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win.

Safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade were also activated from the reserve list. Both players are on the practice squad.