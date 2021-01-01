Bradley Chubb questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Linebacker Bradley Chubb is officially questionable for the Broncos’ season finale against the Raiders.

Chubb (ankle) didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday. Chubb said he has a 50-50 chance to play.

“If I play, it’s going to be cool and I can’t wait to go out there,” Chubb said, via Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official site. “If I don’t, I’m looking forward to being back out there with these guys next year.”

Chubb earned his first Pro Bowl berth in 2020. He’s recorded 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits in 2020.

Safety Trey Marshall (quad), running back LeVante Bellamy (ankle), linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ribs), and offensive Graham Glasgow (shoulder) are also questionable. Wide receiver K.J. Hammier (concussion) is out.