Brandin Cooks: I’m not going to accept any more trades

Getty Images

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tired of being traded.

Cooks has been dealt from the Saints to the Patriots to the Rams to the Texans since the end of the 2016 season and the prospect of being traded again came up when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Bill O’Brien was making personnel decisions when he deal for Cooks was made and it’s possible that the incoming General Manager will want to move in a different direction.

Cooks said he understood it’s a different situation, but that he wants to continue to playing with Deshaun Watson. Failing that, he wants to determine where he’ll be going next.

“I’m not going to accept any more trades. If you don’t want me, you’re going to have to let me walk,” Cooks said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Cooks has a non-guaranteed salary of $12 million for next season and is signed through 2023. He has 70 catches for 984 yards and four touchdowns this season.