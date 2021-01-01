Brian Burns, Russell Okung, Christian McCaffrey doubtful for Sunday

Getty Images

The Panthers will likely play their season finale without several key contributors.

Head coach Matt Rhule said earlier this week running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) was likely to miss his 13th game of the season. He’s officially been listed as doubtful after not participating in practice all week.

But defensive end Brian Burns (shoulder), left tackle Russell Okung (calf), running back Mike Davis (ankle), and cornerback Troy Pride (hip) are also doubtful to play. Of the four players, only Pride was able to practice this week. He was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Carolina is down to its fourth left tackle. Rhule said Michael Schofield is slated to start with backups Trent Scott and Greg Little on injured reserve.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), defensive lineman Efe Obada (shoulder/toe), and defensive end Austin Larkin (shoulder) are questionable.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson (groin), who didn’t practice Wednesday, has no game status and is expected to play.