Browns announce practice is on for Friday

Word on Friday morning was that the latest round of COVID-19 testing for the Browns returned no positive results and the team confirmed it a short time later.

The team announced the results of the testing and that they have received approval from the NFL to hold practice on Friday afternoon. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the practice will start at 1 p.m. ET and that it will be held indoors with no media due to COVID-19 protocols.

Friday’s practice will be the first of the week for wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and KhaDarel Hodge. They were still on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday and did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

While those four and linebacker Jacob Phillips are back, cornerback Denzel Ward, linebacker Malcolm Smith, tight end Harrison Bryant, safety Andrew Sendejo, and linebacker B.J. Goodson remain on the reserve list and are set to miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers.