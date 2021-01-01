Browns have no new positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The Browns got good news from the latest round of COVID-19 testing.

No Browns players tested positive in testing results that came back on Friday morning, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s a very good sign after the Browns closed their facility and worked only remotely on Thursday because of positive COVID-19 tests. Browns linebacker Malcolm Smith, tight end Harrison Bryant and cornerback Denzel Ward all reportedly tested positive this week.

The Browns’ game Sunday against the Steelers is still on as scheduled. If the Browns win, they clinch their first playoff berth since 2002.