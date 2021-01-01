Bucs place Steve McLendon on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced another addition to the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon joins linebackers Devin White and Shaquil Barrett, who went on reserve/COVID-19 earlier in the day.

None of the three will play Sunday, and it’s unknown whether the Bucs will have any or all of them for their wild-card playoff game next week.

A player with a positive test must miss a minimum of 10 days, while a high-risk close contacts can return after five days if he continues to test negative for COVID-19.

McLendon has played nine games with the Bucs since arriving in a trade with the Jets. He has 17 tackles, including two for loss.

White and Barrett have combined for 17 sacks this season.

The Bucs will have defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Sunday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Bowles was cleared to return to the facility after close contact with someone outside the team who had a false positive.