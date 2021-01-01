Bucs put Devin White, Shaq Barrett on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will be without two of their best defensive players for the regular season finale on Sunday — and possibly in the playoff opener as well.

Buccaneers inside linebacker ﻿Devin White﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Players can go on COVID-19 reserve either because they test positive or because they were exposed to someone who tested positive. If White and Barrett tested positive, they would have to isolate for 10 days, which would also force them to miss the Bucs’ first postseason game next weekend.

White and Barrett have both started all 15 games this season and have been two of Tampa Bay’s best players. Losing them for Sunday against the Falcons will hurt, but losing them next weekend in the playoffs would be devastating.