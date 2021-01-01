Budda Baker, Larry Fitzgerald, Chase Edmonds not practicing for Cardinals

Getty Images

Safety Budda Baker was among those absent for the open portion of the Cardinals’ Friday practice, per Darren Urban of the team’s official website.

Baker was listed as limited on Thursday with a neck injury.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) and running back Chase Edmonds (hip) also weren’t on the field. Neither Fitzgerald nor Edmonds have practiced this week.

Fitzgerald said Thursday that his groin injury was feeling better. Last week, the veteran wideout didn’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday but was limited on Thursday. He caught six passes for 28 yards in last Saturday’s loss to San Francisco.

The Cardinals need to defeat the Rams on Sunday to earn a postseason berth.