Budda Baker, Larry Fitzgerald, Chase Edmonds questionable for Sunday

Safety Budda Baker is among Arizona’s five questionable players for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Baker (neck) did not practice on Friday after he was limited on Thursday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he was “hopeful” Baker will be able to play.

Running back Chase Edmonds (hip) and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) didn’t practice all week but are still questionable. Tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) are the remaining questionable players.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (leg) has no injury status after he was a full participant in practice all week.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hip) and linebacker Haason Reddick (hip) don’t have a game status either, though both missed Wednesday’s practice.