Cam Akers limited in Friday practice, questionable for Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Cam Akers might play in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals even if he didn’t practice. But Akers didn’t let it get that far.

The rookie running back was a limited participant on Friday. Akers suffered a sprained ankle against the Jets in Week 15 that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Seahawks.

McVay said Friday that Akers will be a game-time decision. Akers is listed as questionable.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd was taken to the hospital as a precaution when he complained of abdominal pain. He’s officially questionable but tweeted Friday afternoon, “I’m playing Sunday.”

Running back Malcolm Brown was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, but was a full participant on Friday and has no injury status.

Quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb) and linebacker Micah Kiser (knee) are both out.