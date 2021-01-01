Cole Beasley ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Sean McDermott may or may not rest some starters Sunday against the Dolphins. The Bills are playing only to determine whether they are the second seed or the third.

But the Bills — and the Dolphins — know for certain Buffalo won’t have receiver Cole Beasley.

Beasley injured his knee late in Sunday’s game and did not practice all week. The Bills ruled him out.

The question now is whether he can get back for the wild-card playoff game.

Beasley has a career-best 82 catches for a career-best 967 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills also ruled out tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring).