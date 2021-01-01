Colts place Anthony Castonzo on IR, sign Joey Hunt to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Colts have placed left tackle Anthony Castonzo on injured reserve and signed center Joey Hunt to their 53-man roster.

Castonzo is out with an ankle injury that requires surgery. Head coach Frank Reich previously ruled the left tackle out for Week 17 and the postseason. The Colts added veteran tackle Jared Veldheer to their practice squad this week to add depth to the position.

Hunt appeared in Indianapolis’ Week 14 win over Las Vegas, playing 10 offensive snaps. He’s played 35 career games, starting 11.