Cordarrelle Patterson, Cole Kmet questionable for Bears

The Bears have turned in their final injury report of the regular season and it includes five players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson is one of those players. Patterson was limited in Thursday’s practice by a knee injury, but returned to full participation on Friday and that bodes well for his chances of playing as the Bears try to nail down a playoff spot with a win.

Patterson has run 60 times for 214 yards and a touchdown, caught 21 passes for 132 yards, and returned 33 kickoffs for an average of 29.2 yards. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the eighth time in his career.

Rookie tight end Cole Kmet is also listed as questionable. He’s been limited in practice with a shoulder injury the last two days. Kmet has 21 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) did not get an injury designation after returning from a day off on Thursday.

Defensive backs Deon Bush (foot) and Tashaun Gipson (neck) join tight end Demetrius Harris (foot) as the team’s other questionable players. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and Buster Skrine (concussion) have bot been ruled out for the third week in a row.