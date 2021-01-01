Cowboys place Justin Hamilton, Darian Thompson on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced earlier in the day they were working remotely Friday. They since have added defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and safety Darian Thompson to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports Thompson tested positive. It is unknown whether Hamilton tested positive or is a high risk close contact.

Thompson may not have played Sunday anyway as the team listed him as questionable with a concussion.

Thompson is only the second player on the 53-player roster to test positive for the coronavirus. Quarterback Andy Dalton missed a game against the Eagles earlier in the season with COVID-19.

Practice squad defensive tackle Walter Palmore also contracted COVID-19 in November.

The Cowboys ruled out cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) for Sunday. They list safety Xavier Woods (ribs) as questionable.