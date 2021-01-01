Cowboys place Justin Hamilton, Darian Thompson on COVID-19 list

Posted by Charean Williams on January 1, 2021, 4:24 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Cowboys announced earlier in the day they were working remotely Friday. They since have added defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and safety Darian Thompson to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports Thompson tested positive. It is unknown whether Hamilton tested positive or is a high risk close contact.

Thompson may not have played Sunday anyway as the team listed him as questionable with a concussion.

Thompson is only the second player on the 53-player roster to test positive for the coronavirus. Quarterback Andy Dalton missed a game against the Eagles earlier in the season with COVID-19.

Practice squad defensive tackle Walter Palmore also contracted COVID-19 in November.

The Cowboys ruled out cornerback Rashard Robinson (knee) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) for Sunday. They list safety Xavier Woods (ribs) as questionable.