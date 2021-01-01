Cowboys working remotely Friday; Player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Cowboys players will not be at the team’s facility on Friday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that all work will be done virtually due to the team being in an extended COVID-19 protocol. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that a player has tested positive.

The plan is to return for a practice on Saturday before heading to New Jersey for the regular season finale against the Giants.

The Giants announced on Friday that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo tested positive for COVID-19 and that two others are isolated after being identified as close contacts. They are still set to practice on Friday.

Sunday’s game could determine the NFC East champion. If Washington loses to the Eagles on Sunday night, the Cowboys-Giants winner will go to the playoffs.