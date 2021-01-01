Doug Pederson: I’ve got a ton of confidence in Carson Wentz and always have

Getty Images

Doug Pederson has said he expects to remain the Eagles’ head coach in 2021 and reiterated that stance on Friday. But when it comes to quarterback, Philadelphia probably has more questions than answers.

Pederson benched Carson Wentz in Week 13 and rookie Jalen Hurts has started the last three games. That decision has provided a lift for Philadelphia’s offense, but it doesn’t mean Hurts is even penciled in as QB1 for next year.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in Carson Wentz and always have,” Pederson said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Our offseason is going to be geared toward getting things fixed as quarterbacks and obviously as a team. And that falls on my shoulders. That’s going to be our motivation moving into this offseason.”

Though he hasn’t played in three weeks, Carson Wentz is still tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions. He completed a career low 57.4 percent of his passes this year for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Hurts has a 54.7 percent completion rate with 989 yards, six touchdowns, and three picks. He’s also rushed for 320 yards and a touchdown.

Whatever the Eagles decide to do at quarterback should be intriguing to follow throughout the 2021 offseason.