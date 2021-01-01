Falcons announce interview with Raheem Morris

Getty Images

The Falcons confirmed a report earlier in the day, announcing they have completed an interview with interim head coach Raheem Morris for the full-time position.

Falcons team president and CEO Rich McKay said Dec. 22 that the search committee would interview Morris for the job the defensive coordinator has held since Oct. 12. The Falcons fired General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start.

The Falcons are 4-6 under Morris, and five of those losses were by five points or less.

“Every single day I communicate to Rich McKay,” Morris said. “Twice a week, you communicate with Arthur Blank. All of those things are looked at as interviews. Everything is going to be an interview, and it always will be, and it always has been. You’ve always got to remember that with everything you’re doing.”

Morris went 17-31 as head coach of the Buccaneers from 2009-11.