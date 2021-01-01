Falcons interviewing Raheem Morris for an extended head coaching run Friday

Getty Images

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said recently that he considers everything he does part of an interview to strip the interim from his title, but he’s set for a formal interview for the job.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Morris will interview with the team on Friday. Falcons president Rich McKay said last month that Morris had earned consideration for the job since taking over for Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start to the season.

The Falcons have gone 4-6 since Morris took on the interim job. He opened the season as the team’s defensive coordinator.

While the Falcons’ record has improved under Morris, it may not have improved enough to convince the team that he’s better than outside candidates for the job. There’s also the questions of who will be General Manager and how the front office will be structured to answer, so it will likely be a while before any calls are made about the next coach in Atlanta.