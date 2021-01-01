Fletcher Cox, Miles Sanders among nine Eagles ruled out

Getty Images

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said this week that the team has a “no-hat rule” when it comes to letting Washington celebrate a division title at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

They may have that rule in place, but they’re short on players to enforce it. The Eagles ruled nine players out on their final injury report of the week.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is one of those players. Cox left last Sunday’s game with a neck injury and never practiced this week.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (calf), linebacker Shawn Bradley (neck), and linebacker Duke Riley (biceps) are also out on defense. Safety Jalen Mills will also miss the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running back Miles Sanders headlines the offensive players who won’t play. He hurt his knee at Thursday’s practice and did not work on Friday.

Tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (ankle), tackle Jordan Mailata (concussion), and tight end Richard Rodgers (ankle) round out the group of players who will be missing on Sunday night.