Frank Ragnow didn’t talk for two weeks after throat injury

Frank Ragnow is talking again.

The Lions’ center suffered what’s been described as a fractured throat in Detroit’s Week 14 loss to Green Bay but didn’t miss a snap. He hasn’t played since, but was listed as limited in the first two days of practice this week.

Ragnow did not talk for two weeks as the injury healed. It didn’t require surgery.

“It sucked. It definitely sucked,” Ragnow said Friday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “You definitely get a whole new perspective on taking everything in.”

Per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, Ragnow described his voice initially after the injury as sounding like a broken dog chew toy.

Ragnow is in his third season out of Arkansas. He had played all of the Lions’ offensive snaps before suffering the throat injury.