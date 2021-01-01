George Kittle happy Travis Kelce broke tight end receiving yard record

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set a single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end last Sunday and the previous record holder isn’t holding any grudges about it.

49ers tight end George Kittle set the previous mark of 1,377 yards a couple of years ago and said that Kelce has “raised the standard” for everyone at the position. Kittle said that Kelce’s 1,416 yards and counting provide him with a target to aim for during the 2021 season.

“I’m happy that he broke my record because it gives me something else to go after again next year,” Kittle said, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “That’s what I’m looking forward to. I think he’s going to continue to break records, he’s going to continue to set the bar. It gives all of us other tight ends something else to chase.”

Kittle and Kelce signed contract extensions that set the financial standard for tight ends around the same time during the offseason and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them trade other records at the position in the years to come.