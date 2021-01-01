Giants offensive line coach tests positive, practice still on today

Getty Images

The Giants will practice as normal today despite their offensive line coach testing positive for COVID-19.

“The Giants have been informed that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “He was immediately isolated, as were two potential close contacts, and we are currently working with the league’s chief medical officer. Quest Diagnostics Training Center remains open, and the team is following its normal practice and meeting schedule today.”

The team did not identify the two close contacts who were isolated. DeGuglielmo will not be able to coach on Sunday, but the two close contacts may be able to participate in Sunday’s game if they continue to test negative and are cleared through contact tracing.

The Giants’ Sunday game against the Cowboys is still on as scheduled. If the Giants win and Washington loses to Philadelphia, the Giants win the NFC East and will host a playoff game next weekend.