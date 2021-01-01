Jalen Mills on COVID-19 list, won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

Safety Jalen Mills won’t be on hand as the Eagles try to stop the Washington Football Team from winning the NFC East on Sunday night.

The Eagles announced that Mills will miss the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They did not announce whether Mills tested positive or was deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who did.

Marcus Epps, Grayland Arnold, Rudy Ford, Elijah Riley, and K'Von Wallace will be available at safety in Week 17.

Mills started the first 15 games of the season. He had 74 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in those appearances. He will be a free agent after the season, so last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys may have been his final game with the Eagles.