Joey Bosa out for Sunday, Casey Hayward and Malik Jefferson placed on IR

Getty Images

The Chargers made a series of roster moves on Friday, including placing cornerback Casey Hayward and linebacker Malik Jefferson on injured reserve.

Hayward (hamstring) and Jefferson (shoulder) did not practice all week.

Los Angeles signed four players to the active roster from the practice squad: linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive end Joe Gaziano, tight end Matt Sokol, and safety Jaylen Watkins.

Joey Bosa (shin/concussion) is out for Sunday’s season finale against the Chiefs, officially missing the last two games. He’ll finish 2020 with 7.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, and 15 tackles for loss.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (foot) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) are also out.

Safety Jahleel Addae (calf) and tackle Sam Tevi (knee) are both questionable.