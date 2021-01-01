John Wolford is first QB to make his debut in season finale with playoffs on the line

Getty Images

Rams quarterback John Wolford will be an NFL first when he takes the field on Sunday.

Wolford will be the first quarterback in the Super Bowl Era to make his first career start in his team’s last game with a chance to make the playoffs, according to ESPN.

If the Rams beat the Cardinals on Sunday, they earn an NFC wild card berth. (The Rams will also get into the playoffs with a loss, if the Bears lose to the Packers.)

The 25-year-old Wolford has never played in a regular-season game. He had a solid career at Wake Forest and signed as an undrafted rookie with the Jets in 2018, played well for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football in 2019, and has spent the last two years with the Rams.

Small but athletic, Wolford has been compared to Doug Flutie, a quarterback who had a knack for making big plays in big games. The Rams will hope Wolford can do the same.