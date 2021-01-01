Jon Gruden: Trent Brown paid to be LeBron James of right tackles, but dealt a lot of adversity

Getty Images

Right tackle Trent Brown is once again out for Las Vegas in Week 17. It will be Brown’s 11th missed game of the season.

Since signing a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders in 2019, Brown has played 16 of 31 possible games. That will become 32 on Sunday.

He’s dealt with various injuries, an IV mishap, plus a lengthy stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the past two seasons.

This week, a knee injury will keep Brown sidelined.

“Very disappointing. We paid him to be the LeBron James of right tackles and he has had a lot of adversity,” head coach Jon Gruden said Friday, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com

Gruden said Sam Young will start at right tackle for Brown.

Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (thigh), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), and offensive lineman Denzelle Good (ankle) are also questionable for Las Vegas.