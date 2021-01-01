Julio Jones out for Sunday

Getty Images

Julio Jones‘ 2020 season is officially over.

The Falcons declared the veteran wide receiver out with his hamstring injury. Jones has battled the hamstring injury year. He’ll finish with 771 yards on 51 receptions and three touchdowns in nine games. It’s the first time Jones won’t reach 1,000 yards receiving since he was limited to only five games in 2013.

Atlanta has also declared cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quad) and wide receiver Brandon Powell (foot) out for Sunday. Neither practiced all week.

Defensive end Charles Harris is the only other player with a game status. He hasn’t practiced all week while tending to a personal matter and is questionable.