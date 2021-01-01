Kliff Kingsbury hopeful Budda Baker will play Sunday

Getty Images

Arizona’s Budda Baker was not at his team’s Friday practice, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury had positive news on the safety.

Baker (neck) was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday. Kingsbury said Baker is “a little sore, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to go,” via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic.

Kingsbury added wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) and running back Chase Edmonds (hip) will be game-time decisions for Sunday’s contest. Neither player was on the field for Friday’s practice.

“If they’re ready to roll, they’ll be prepared mentally,” Kingsbury said.

If the Cardinals defeat the Rams, they’ll clinch a playoff berth.