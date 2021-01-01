Leonard Floyd taken to hospital for abdominal pain

Getty Images

The Rams sent outside linebacker Leonard Floyd to the hospital before practice Friday as a precaution after he complained of abdominal pain. The team will list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

It could be yet another blow to the Rams’ lineup.

Quarterback Jared Goff (thumb surgery), running back Darrell Henderson (injured reserve/ankle) and receiver Cooper Kupp (COVID-19 reserve list) are among the players who won’t play. Rookie running back Cam Akers missed Week 16 with a high-ankle sprain, and his status for Sunday is in question.

In his first season with the Rams, Floyd has 53 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

“Leonard Floyd sets the tone every single day for that outside linebacker group,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Floyd is playing on a one-year, $10 million deal, but McVay would love to see Floyd return next season.

“Yes. We would like to,” McVay said. “Those are definitely things we will visit. Our focus is on [this week], but I think the answer is absolutely yes.”