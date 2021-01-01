Matthew Stafford practices again, listed as questionable

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said early this week that he hoped to play against the Vikings on Sunday despite thumb, rib, and ankle injuries.

Stafford’s chances of realizing that hope are looking pretty good as the week comes to an end. Stafford practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day and landed a questionable tag for the game.

Lions head coach Darrell Bevell said earlier this week that he would need a lot of convincing to believe Stafford won’t be able to play and the practice developments certainly wouldn’t work in that favor.

Center Frank Ragnow (throat) and linebacker Jamie Collins (neck) are also questionable for the final game of the season. Guard Joe Dahl (back), wide receiver Kenny Golladeay (hip), and offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle) have been ruled out.