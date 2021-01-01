Myles Garrett: No hesitation to hit Mason Rudolph

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be on opposite sides of the field on Sunday for the first time since Garrett hit Rudolph in the head during a fight late in a 2019 game between the teams.

Garrett was suspended six games for that act and later accused Rudolph of using a racial slur, which is an accusation that Rudolph has denied. Rudolph said this week that Garrett has not reached out since last year and that he’d be willing to talk if Garrett was interested in a conversation.

Garrett said Friday that he has “no problem reaching out to him or talking to him before or after the game.” He also said that he won’t have any hesitation when it comes to hitting Rudolph during Sunday’s game.

“Get out of here with that. That won’t run through my mind at all. . . . He’ll get hit just like everybody else, I’m not going to put a pillow underneath his head before I take him to the ground,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I’m not going to do anything extra. It’s just a game. It’s a Steelers game. It’s a divisional game. It’s an important game.”

Garrett was named a captain for this game by Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in a move that the coach said is unrelated to what happened last year. Garrett said he’ll embrace the role and address the team before the game to drive home that “every play could be our last” because there’s a playoff spot on the line.