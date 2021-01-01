NFL Week 17 injury report roundup: Will Alex Smith play Sunday night?

Getty Images

Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season is a Sunday-only affair.

All 32 teams in the league will be playing on Sunday as the league finalizes who is in the playoffs and what seeds they’ll get with a slate of games that culminates with Washington visiting Philadelphia. If Washington wins, they win the NFC East but it’s unclear if quarterback Alex Smith will return for the game.

The teams playing in those games have released their final injury reports and we’ve compiled them all here in one spot.

Dolphins at Bills

All four players on the Dolphins injury report — WR Jakeem Grant (ankle), G Solomon Kindley (knee, foot), DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) — are listed as questionable.

Bills WR Cole Beasley (knee) and TE Reggie Gilliam (knee, hamstring) are not going to play this weekend.

Ravens at Bengals

Everyone on the Ravens injury report is listed as questionable. DT Calais Campbell (calf, not injury related), RB Gus Edwards (back), T D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (knee, shoulder), RB Mark Ingram (illness), C Patrick Mekari (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), CB Marcus Peters (calf), CB Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder), and WR Willie Snead (ankle) make up that group.

Bengals wideouts Tyler Boyd (concussion) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) didn’t get injury designations and are set to play. C B.J. Finney (abdomen), CB William Jackson (concussion), and LB Logan Wilson (ankle) have been ruled out.

Steelers at Browns

The Steelers ruled out K Chris Boswell (groin), S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), and QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related). Word this week is that LB T.J. Watt, DE Cam Heyward, and C Maurkice Pouncey will rest as well.

C Nick Harris (knee) is out for the Browns while LB Tae Davis (ankle), T Kendall Lamm (illness), LB Sione Takitaki (ankle), and G Wyatt Teller (ankle) are listed as questionable. CB Denzel Ward, S Karl Joseph, LB B.J. Goodson, S Andrew Sendejo, TE Harrison Bryant, and LB Malcolm Smith are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Vikings at Lions

RB Dalvin Cook (not injury related), CB Cameron Dantzler (hamstring), DE Jalyn Holmes (groin), CB Chris Jones (groin), LB Eric Kendricks (calf) and DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (chest) will miss the Vikings finale. K Dan Bailey (back) is listed as questionable.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb, rib, ankle) is listed as questionable after practicing the last two days. LB Jamie Collins (neck) and C Frank Ragnow (throat) drew the same designation. T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), G Joe Dahl (back), and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) are not going to play.

Jets at Patriots

CB Bless Austin (illness), CB Javelin Guidry (knee), and WR Jeff Smith (shoulder) are questionable to play for the Jets.

Patriots C David Andrews (calf), RB Damien Harris (ankle), and G Shaquille Mason (calf) will not play. LB Ja'whaun Bentley (shoulder), CB Justin Bethel (neck), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), DT Byron Cowart (back), T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), LB Terez Hall (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), S Devin McCourty (shoulder), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), and WR Matt Slater (knee) are all listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Giants

CB Rashard Robinson (knee) and LB Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) are out for the Cowboys. S Darian Thompson (concussion) was listed as questionable before being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list along with defensive tackle Justin Hamilton. S Xavier Woods (ribs) is also listed as questionable.

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) is off the injury report, but WR Golden Tate (calf) is not expected to play after being listed as doubtful. RB Elijhaa Penny (illness) is out and LB Cam Brown (illness) is questionable.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) will miss another game. CB Darqueze Dennard (quadricep) and WR Brandon Powell (foot) have also been ruled out. DE Charles Harris (not injury related) is listed as questionable.

CB Carlton Davis (groin) may not play for the Buccaneers after being listed as doubful, but LB Devin White, LB Shaq Barrett, and DT Steve McLendon are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DT Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) has been ruled out.

Packers at Bears

Packers T David Bakhtiari (knee) suffered a season-ending injury at Thursday’s practice. DE Kingsley Keke (concussion) is also out and G Simon Stepaniak (knee) is listed as questionable.

S Deon Bush (foot), S Tashaun Gipson (neck), TE Demetrius Harris (foot), TE Cole Kmet (shoulder), and WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) are all listed as questionable for the Bears. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and Buster Skrine (concussion) won’t play this week.

Raiders at Broncos

Raiders RT Trent Brown (knee) will miss his 11th game of the year. G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), and CB Lamarcus Joyner (thigh) are listed as questionable.

The Broncos listed RB LeVante Bellamy (ankle), LB Anthony Chickillo (ribs), DE Bradley Chubb (ankle), G Graham Glasgow (shoulder), and S Trey Marshall (quadricep) as questionable for Sunday. WR K.J. Hamler (concussion) will not play.

Jaguars at Colts

The Jaguars ruled out WR D.J. Chark (shin), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), and RB James Robinson (ankle). RB Nathan Cottrell (hip) is listed as questionable.

Colts DT DeForest Buckner (ankle) did not receive an injury designation for Sunday. WR Michael Pittman (concussion) is questionable while T Will Holden (ankle), S Khari Willis (concussion), and CB Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) are out.

Chargers at Chiefs

DE Joey Bosa (shin, concussion), T Bryan Bulaga (foot), CB Casey Hayward (hamstring), LB Malik Jefferson (shoulder), and S Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) will sit out the final Chargers game of the season. Hayward and Jefferson later went on injured reserve. S Jahleel Addae (calf) and T Sam Tevi (knee) drew questionable tags.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (hamstring), LB Ben Niemann (hamstring), T Mike Remmers (back), and WR Sammy Watkins (calf) have all been ruled out by the Chiefs. QB Patrick Mahomes will also rest this weekend. RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) and DT Derrick Nnadi (knee) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Rams

A win gets the Cardinals into the postseason and they’ll hope to have S Budda Baker (neck), TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), RB Chase Edmonds (hip), WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin), and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) after listing them as questionable.

RB Cam Akers (ankle) is questionable to play for the Rams and head coach Sean McVay said the decision will go down to Sunday. QB Jared Goff (right thumb) and LB Micah Kiser (knee) have been ruled out and the team will also be without WR Cooper Kupp and DT Michael Brockers because they are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Seahawks at 49ers

The Seahawks ruled out RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and CB Jayson Stanley (hamstring). RB Carlos Hyde (illness), G Mike Iupati (neck), TE Greg Olsen (foot), and S Damarious Randall (foot) are listed as questionable.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (ankle), DT Kevin Givens (not injury related), LB Dre Greenlaw (calf), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), CB Richard Sherman (calf), and CB K'Waun Williams (shin) will miss Week 17. S Tarvarius Moore (ankle), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), and LB Mark Nzeocha (illness) are listed as questionable.

Saints at Panthers

TE Josh Hill (hand) and S Marcus Williams (ankle) are out for the Saints, but the biggest news is that RB Alvin Kamara will go on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Panthers refuse to rule RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) out, but he’ll miss his 13th game of the year after being listed as doubtful. DE Brian Burns (shoulder), RB Mike Davis (ankle), T Russell Okung (calf), and CB Troy Pride (hip) drew the same tag and are set to miss the game. Defensive ends Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), Austin Larkin (shoulder), and Efe Obada (shoulder, toe) are listed as questionable.

Titans at Texans

Titans LB Derick Roberson (hamstring) won’t play and LB Daren Bates (hip) and RB Khari Blasingame (ankle) are listed as questionable.

T Brent Qvale (concussion) is out for the Texans and T Laremy Tunsil (ankle) is set to sit out after being listed as doubtful. CB Phillip Gaines (knee) and RB Duke Johnson (neck) have questionable tags.

Washington Football Team at Eagles

Washington QB Alex Smith is listed as questionable for Sunday night. RB Antonio Gibson (toe), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle), and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) are in the same category. LB Thomas Davis (knee) has been ruled out of what could be his final NFL game.

The Eagles ruled out a slew of players. DE Derek Barnett (calf), LB Shaun Bradley (neck), DT Fletcher Cox (neck), TE Dallas Goedert (calf), WR DeSean Jackson (ankle), T Jordan Mailata (concussion), LB Duke Riley (biceps), TE Richard Rodgers (ankle), and RB Miles Sanders (knee) will all sit out on Sunday night. CB Michael Jacquet (calf) is questionable.