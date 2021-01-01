NFLPA names Charles Leno this week’s Community MVP

Getty Images

Bears tackle Charles Leno‘s charitable work during the Christmas season has been recognized by the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA announced that Leno has been named this week’s Community MVP. Leno and his wife organized Leno Claus’ 25 Day Countdown To Christmas initiative and provided nearly $35,000 in monetary donations and gifts.

Those donations and gifts included donations to non-profits, meals for those in need, gifts for children, and other things that helped make a difference over the holidays.

“This holiday season is just the beginning of the impact that my family and I are determined to make throughout the community,” Leno said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Leno’s foundation or charity of choice. He’ll also join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.