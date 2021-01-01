No injury designation for DeForest Buckner; Michael Pittman questionable

Getty Images

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is set to play against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Buckner missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with the ankle injury that he’s been dealing with for the last few weeks. He returned for a limited practice on Friday and did not receive an injury designation for the game.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry (hip) also avoided an injury designation, so the Colts will have both of their leaders in sacks on hand as they try for a win that they need to have any chance of advancing to the playoffs.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman (concussion) is the only Colts player listed as questionable. Tackle Will Holden (ankle), safety Khari Willis (concussion), and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) have all been ruled out.