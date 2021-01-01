Patriots sign Dee Virgin

Getty Images

The Patriots announced they signed defensive back Dee Virgin on Friday.

New England had an open spot on its 53-player roster.

Virgin, 27, spent time on the practice squads of the Lions and Rams this season. The Lions promoted him for two games and he made one special teams tackle.

Detroit waived Virgin on Dec. 17, and he signed with the Rams’ practice squad five days later.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, signing with the Texans. Virgin spent his rookie season on the Texans’ practice squad.

Virgin has played 21 career games and made 12 special teams tackles.