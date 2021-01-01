Pete Carroll’s son leaving Seahawks’ staff to coach at University of Arizona

Getty Images

Brennan Carroll, the Seahawks’ run game coordinator and son of head coach Pete Carroll, will be leaving Seattle.

The University of Arizona has hired Brennan Carroll to be the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under new head coach Jedd Fisch, himself a former Pete Carroll assistant.

“Brennan and I have known each other for over 10 years and worked together during the 2011 and 2012 seasons,” Fisch said in a statement. “I am excited to build this offense together. He has incredible experience, grew up in a football house, been trained by the very best in the business, and has seen a culture of winning his whole life. Brennan’s positive attitude is matched by his football acumen. Our offensive linemen will be trained to become professionals both on and off the field. I am excited to work hand in hand with Brennan on developing an offensive system to bring back the winning traditions of Arizona Football.”

Brennan Carroll has been on the Seattle staff for six years. He got his start in coaching at USC, where he coached under his father for eight years.