Philip Rivers: I think I’m really going to want to play again

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Colts quarterback Philip Rivers acknowledged that Sunday’s game against the Jaguars could be his last. But neither he nor his coach sound like that’s what they expect for their future.

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million deal in the spring, which means he’s not under contract for 2021 — though that isn’t an issue for the quarterback.

“Without speaking out of turn, it didn’t make a huge difference to me if it was a two-year deal or a one-year thing,” Rivers said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I think that was just what was best for both sides. If I came in here and stunk it up, I was gonna be done anyway. It’d be like, ‘Man, this is brutal, let me just go coach.’ But if it went well, and we got in the playoffs and made a run, let’s do it again.”

The Colts need to win and then get some help to make the postseason. But Rivers says his mindset hasn’t changed.

“I don’t want to speak in absolutes because there is still dust to be settled, whenever this season ends, and I’ll talk about it with my family, and the Colts have their side, but I still feel the same way,” Rivers said. “I hope there is a Year 2 [in Indianapolis]. I think I’m really gonna want to play again.”

After starting the season with four touchdowns to five interceptions through five games, Rivers has 4,005 yards passing with 23 touchdowns and 10 picks entering Week 17. If Rivers wants to run it back for an 18th season, there’s reason to think it could work out well.