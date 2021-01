Getty Images

The Raiders have activated Erik Harris off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Harris missed Las Vegas’ loss to Miami last week after going on the list on Dec. 21. He’s appeared in 14 games in 2020, starting 12. Harris has five passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Raiders’ defense will be in better shape in Week 17 than it was last week with Harris and Daryl Worley, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow off the COVID-19 list.