Ravens list 10 players as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens have a long list of players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Ten players got that designation on Friday’s injury report, including three of the team’s cornerbacks. Marlon Humphrey (knee, shoulder), Marcus Peters (calf), and Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder) make up that group.

Peters missed the last two games, but he moved up to full practice participation this week. Smith, who signed an extension with the team this week, has also missed the last two games.

Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) did not practice at all this week, but the team stopped well short of ruling him out.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), running back Gus Edwards (back), right tackle D.J. Fluker (knee), running back Mark Ingram (illness), center Patrick Mekari (back), and wide receiver Willie Snead (ankle) are the others with questionable tags.