Report: Denzel Ward tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and he will not be able to play against the Steelers this Sunday as a result.

Ward may not be available for a Wild Card playoff game either. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Ward was placed on the reserve list due to a positive test rather than close contact with someone else who did.

If the Browns qualify for the playoffs, they could play on Saturday, January 9 or Sunday, January 10. If it is the earlier date, Ward would still be in the 10-day quarantine period mandated by positive tests.

Tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith also reportedly tested positive on Thursday. Linebacker B.J. Goodson and safety Andrew Sendejo are also set to miss Sunday’s game following positive tests.

The Browns did not practice on Thursday after closing their facility due to positive tests. They are scheduled to work on Friday, although testing results will dictate whether or not that happens.