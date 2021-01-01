Romeo Crennel: If we’re up by 50 at halftime, maybe I’ll take Deshaun Watson out

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had his elbow banged up at the end of last week’s loss to the Colts, but he’s expected to play in Sunday’s season finale against the Titans.

The signal-caller hasn’t been listed on the injury report all week.

“I expect him to play and help us win,” interim head coach Romeo Crennel said, via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com. “If we’re up by 50 at halftime, maybe I take him out.”

That’s an unlikely scenario for a game Tennessee needs to win in order to clinch the AFC South.

Watson has been a bright spot in an otherwise ugly season for Houston. He’s registered career highs in yards (4,458) and touchdowns (30). He’s on pace to finish with a career high in completion percentage (70.1) and career low in interceptions (six). Watson is also leading the league with 8.8 yards per attempt and 12.6 yards per completion.