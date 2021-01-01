Saints kick tires on Blair Walsh, Chandler Catanzaro

Getty Images

Wil Lutz possibly is on notice.

On Friday, the Saints worked out a pair of free-agent kickers: Blair Walsh and Chandler Catanzaro.

Lutz has served as the Saints’ kicker since 2016, making it to the Pro Bowl in 2019. He missed a pair of field goals in a Week 14 loss to the Eagles. He has made 21 of 26 field goals for the season, for a career-low conversion percentage of 80.8 percent. He has made all 54 extra points.

Walsh last kicked in the NFL in 2017, with the Seahawks. He spent time in the 2019 offseason with the Falcons but didn’t win the job.

A Pro Bowler and All-Pro in his rookie season of 2012 with Minnesota, Walsh’s career reached a low point when he shanked a chip shot that would have sent the Vikings to a memorable wild-card win over the Seahawks in the last game played by Minnesota outdoors, as the team’s new stadium was being built. The Vikings cut him during the 2016 season, during what became a full-blown case of the yips.

Catanzaro last kicked in a regular-season game in 2018. He spent offseason time with the Jets and Giants in 2019 and 2020. Catanzaro entered the league as the Arizona kicker in 2014, and he spent three seasons there.

The Saints also worked out long snapper John Denney.