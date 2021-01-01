Sean McDermott: Kenny Stills visit, Cole Beasley injury are “separate conversations”

Getty Images

Word of wide receiver Kenny Stills visiting with the Bills this week came shortly after Cole Beasley suffered a leg injury in the Week 16 win over the Patriots, so it was a natural reaction to think the two things were related.

Beasley’s considered week-to-week with the injury, so adding Stills would give the Bills an experienced hand to use as they move into the postseason. Bills head coach Sean McDermott pushed back at the idea that Stills’ visit was connected with Beasley’s injury.

McDermott said the two things are “separate conversations” and that Stills is a player that Bills General Manager Brandon Beane “has had his eye on for some time now.” He added that no deal has been struck to add Stills to the roster at this point.

Stills had 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown before being released by the Texans this year.