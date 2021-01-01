Shaq Lawson, DeVante Parker questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Dolphins didn’t have edge defender Shaq Lawson against the Raiders last weekend, but they hope to have him on the field against the Bills this Sunday.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said that Lawson will be listed as questionable after a third straight limited practice. Lawson is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Wide receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (ankle) have also been limited in practice all week. Flores said they and right guard Solomon Kindley (knee, foot) will carry the same designation as Lawson this weekend.

The Dolphins can clinch a Wild Card spot with a win on Sunday. If they don’t win, they’ll need the Ravens, Browns, or Colts to lose in order to continue their season.