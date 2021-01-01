Stanford quarterback Davis Mills leaving for NFL

Getty Images

Stanford senior quarterback Davis Mills won’t use his extra year of eligibility. Instead, Mills announced he’s entering the 2021 NFL draft.

“To everyone who has impacted my time at Stanford – coach [David] Shaw, coach [Tavita] Pritchard, the rest of the coaching staff, strength staff, trainers, and everyone involved within the program – thank you for your belief and investment in me, and for helping to prepare me for the ultimate goal,” Mills wrote.

Mills appeared in 13 games with 11 starts the past two seasons, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,468 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He passed for a school-record 504 yards against Washington State in 2019.