Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson remain out of practice Friday

Getty Images

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism on Thursday about the chances of having wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson in the lineup on Sunday night, but neither one got on the practice field on Friday.

The team is practicing inside due to rain and the team’s public relations staff passed along word that neither player was taking part in the session.

Gibson returned from a toe injury last weekend and Rivera said the team was trying to be smart about managing his workload during the week. McLaurin did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and was in a walking boot early this week.

Linebacker Thomas Davis is also out of practice for the third straight day. He’s listed with a knee injury that could interfere with plans to play what could be his final NFL game on Sunday. Davis announced he’ll retire at the end of Washington’s season and it could extend into the playoffs if they beat the Eagles.